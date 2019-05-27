Ένα μεγάλο κεφάλαιο κλείνει για τον τραγουδιστή των Maroon 5.
Ο Adam Levine αποχωρεί από τη θέση του coach στην αμερικανική έκδοση του «The Voice» έπειτα από 16 σεζόν.
Την ανακοίνωση έκανε ο παρουσιαστής του επιτυχημένου talent show, Carson Daly, στην εκπομπή «Today». Σύμφωνα με όσα ανέφερε, τον Adam Levine θα αντικαταστήσει η Gwen Stefani.
Ο κεντρικός τραγουδιστής των Maroon 5 μοιράστηκε στο Instagram τις σκέψεις και τα συναισθήματά του γι’ αυτό το κεφάλαιο που κλείνει, λέγοντας ότι το «The Voice» ήταν «μία εμπειρία που διαμόρφωσε τη ζωή μου και θα την έχω στην καρδιά μου για πάντα».
Ο Adam Levine ήταν μαζί με την Christina Aguilera, τον Blake Shelton και τον CeeLo Green μέρος της αρχικής σύνθεσης του «The Voice», όταν ξεκίνησε να προβάλλεται στο NBC το 2011. Σημειωτέον, στις ΗΠΑ πραγματοποιούνται δύο κύκλοι του talent show κάθε τηλεοπτική σεζόν.
«Δεν είχαμε ιδέα τι κάνουμε ή πού πηγαίνει. Μετά την πρώτη ημέρα των γυρισμάτων, κάθισα εκεί, έκπληκτος. Είπα στον εαυτό μου: “Υπάρχει κάτι μαγικό εδώ. Σίγουρα συμβαίνει κάτι”«, ανακαλεί ο 40χρονος τραγουδιστής.
Τα επόμενα χρόνια στις καρέκλες των coaches κάθισαν τραγουδιστές όπως η Miley Cyrus, ο Pharrell Williams, η Kelly Clarkson και ο John Legend.
Πλέον μόνο ο Blake Shelton είναι ο μοναδικής κριτής που έχει απομείνει από την πρώτη σεζόν του αμερικανικού «The Voice».
«Δεν θα μπορούσα να κρύψω την αγάπη μου για εσένα αν προσπαθούσα», έγραψε ο Levine για τον Shelton. «Σοβαρά. Προσπάθησα. Δεν μπορώ να το κάνω. Η φιλία μας ήταν και πάντα θα είναι ένα απροσδόκητο γεγονός. Όποια και αν ήταν αυτή η σουρεαλιστική εμπειρία, είμαι πολύ χαρούμενος που τη βίωσα μαζί σου», σημείωσε.
«Για εμένα ήταν καιρός να προχωρήσω», κατέληξε ο frontman των Maroon 5 για την απόφασή του να αποχωρήσει από το «The Voice».
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam