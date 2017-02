Zara Larsson ft. Ty Dolla $ign – So Good | Στίχοι / Lyrics

Intro: Zara Larsson]

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

[Verse 1: Zara Larsson]

My love is more potent than anything in the cup that you’re holdin’

One little taste will have you open

Aye, I know you want some, you want some

Too strong, no limits

It’s not official, so take your time with it

It go straight to your head, control your mind with it

Aye, I know you want some, you want some

[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]

You know that I’m the only one that gets you higher

Gets you higher, babe

And you ain’t gotta worry ’cause you know I got it

Know I got it, babe

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

You be, stuck on it ’cause my love so good

So you, keep comin’ back to get some more

Got you in your feelings, all emotional

My love, my love

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

[Verse 2: Zara Larsson]

My love, ain’t running out

Got a endless supply, there’ll never be a drought

I put you to sleep, you’ll never leave your house

Aye, I know you want, know you want some

[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]

You know that I’m the only one that gets you higher

Gets you higher, babe

And you ain’t gotta worry ’cause you know I got it

Know I got it, babe

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

You be, stuck on it ’cause my love so good

So you, keep comin’ back to get some more

Got you in your feelings, all emotional

My love, my love

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is

[Verse 3: Ty Dolla $ign]

Girl, your love so good, girl

Got me comin’ back for seconds, what’s good, girl?

Got me clearin’ out my schedule, tryna link up

Girl you know you ’bout to get that thang beat up

When I pull up, you know what I came for

Dolla lay the pipe, keep some dope D for you

Put your body straight to sleep

I got you wakin’ up thankin’ me

[Chorus: Zara Larsson + Ty Dolla $ign]

You be, stuck on it ’cause my love so good

You got me stuck on that, your love so good

So you, keep comin’ back to get some more

Got you in your feelings, all emotional

Oooh yeah

My love, my love

My love

So good, so good, so good, so good

So good

You know my love is

Yeah

So good, so good, so good, so good

You know my love is