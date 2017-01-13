“Paris”, το νέο υπέροχο τραγούδι των Chainsmokers έφτασε!
Οι Chainsmokers το πιο επιτυχημένο duo του 2016 μας παρουσιάζουν το νέο τους single “Paris”. Στα φωνητικά μαζί με τον Drew η Γαλλίδα Louane.
If we go down then we go down together
Ο Drew και ο Alex προτάθηκαν για 3 βραβεία Grammy και το “Closer” ήταν για 12 εβδομάδες στο #1 του Billboard Hot 100, ενώ κατέκτησε και την κορυφή του Spotify Global chart αλλά και του ελληνικού.
Πριν λίγες μέρες το “Closer” ξεπέρασε το 1 δις views στο YouTube και το EP τους που κυκλοφόρησε το Δεκέμβριο έκανε είσοδο στο top 100 του Billboard 200.
Οι Chainsmokers έχουν αγαπηθεί κι από το ελληνικό κοινό, αφού τόσο το “Closer” όσο και το “Don’t Let Me Down” βρίσκονται σταθερά στο top 20 του iTunes αλλά και στο top 100 του airplay chart.
Δείτε το lyric video:
[Andrew Taggart]
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought «Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now
I don’t think that we could work this out»
[Andrew Taggart]
Out on the terrace
I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought «How could I let you fall by yourself
While I’m wasted with someone else»
[Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
[Andrew Taggart]
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud standing there with a frown and a cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the internet
[Andrew Taggart]
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own cuttin’ class for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the past we were livin’ in
[Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
[Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
[Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
[Bridge: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
[Outro: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better