Το «Is It A Gun» είναι η συνεργασία των The Mode με τον Cynda.
Οι The Mode, το εκκεντρικό συγκρότημα που πάντα εκπλήσσει με τις ιδέες και την ενέργειά του, ξεκινά την νέα χρονιά δυναμικά.
Μαζί με τον ταλαντούχο παραγωγό Cynda μας παρουσιάζουν το νέο τους τραγούδι σε ένα εντελώς διαφορετικό είδος από αυτό που τους έχουμε συνηθίσει.
Το «Is It A Gun» σε Trap/RnB ήχους έχει βασικές επιρροές από το εξωτερικό, ενώ το εντυπωσιακό video clip σε σκηνοθεσία του Johnny Panopoulos μας μεταφέρει τη διαφορετική πλευρά της νύχτας.
Η τραγουδίστρια των The Mode αλλά και στιχουργός του single, Fey Kross, μας αποκαλύπτει την sexy πλευρά της, έχοντας στο πλευρό της επαγγελματίες χορεύτριες με εντυπωσιακές ικανότητες στο twerk και το pole dancing.
Κυκλοφορεί από τη Feelgood Records.
(Verse 1)
Under the lights I dream of you
Giving me love, that’s all i can do
Time for a change, i’m not a fool
Under the lights maybe there’s a trap
All by myself i’ll figure it out
Is it a flower is it a gun
(Refrain 1)
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
I m bleeding, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding,
Boom boom boom x2
(Verse 2)
Stronger than yesterday i’m here
I feel no guilt to face my fear
Now you see me then i disappear, oh
Under the lights maybe there’s a trap
All by myself i’ll figure it out
Is it a flower is it a gun
(Refrain 2)
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,
I m bleeding, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding,
Boom boom boom x2
(Outro)
I say yeah
I say i say
Boom boom, boom boo
boo boo boo boom
Bleeding bleeding
Boom boom, boom boo
boo boo boo boom