The Mode & Cynda - «Is It A Gun» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

(Verse 1)

Under the lights I dream of you

Giving me love, that’s all i can do

Time for a change, i’m not a fool

Under the lights maybe there’s a trap

All by myself i’ll figure it out

Is it a flower is it a gun

(Refrain 1)

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

I m bleeding, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding,

Boom boom boom x2

(Verse 2)

Stronger than yesterday i’m here

I feel no guilt to face my fear

Now you see me then i disappear, oh

Under the lights maybe there’s a trap

All by myself i’ll figure it out

Is it a flower is it a gun

(Refrain 2)

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

Is it a gun, you shoot, I’m bleeding,

I m bleeding, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding,

Boom boom boom x2

(Outro)

I say yeah

I say i say

Boom boom, boom boo

boo boo boo boom

Bleeding bleeding

Boom boom, boom boo

boo boo boo boom