Stevie Wonder ft. Ariana Grande – Faith

[Verse 1: Stevie Wonder]

See the girl with the diamonds and the shoes? Yeah

She walks around like she’s got nothin’ to lose

Yes she’s a go-getter, she’s everybody’s type

She’s a queen of the city but she don’t believe the hype

She’s got her own elevation, holy motivation

‘Til I wrote some letters on big bold signs[Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]

I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now

And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me

Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)

I met you, hallelujah, I got faith [Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

See the boy with the Stevie Wonder swag?

Ain’t gotta cup all the magic that he has

He’s a go-getter, he’s everybody’s type

I’mma make it my mission, make him feel alright

He’s a twelve on a ten point, rockin’ out to his joint

Just say the word ’cause I can sing all night [Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]

I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now

And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me

Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)

I met you, hallelujah, I got faith [Bridge: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]

Faith, yeah

Yes I do, mmm

I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy

I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day

I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy

I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day

I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy

I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day

I got faith in you honey, I got faith in you girl

I met you, hallelujah [Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]

I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now

And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me

Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)

I met you, hallelujah, I got faith

(Faith, faith, baby)

I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now

And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me

Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)

I met you, hallelujah, I met you, hallelujah

I met you, hallelujah, I got faith