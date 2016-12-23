Stevie Wonder ft. Ariana Grande – Faith

|[Verse 1: Stevie Wonder]
See the girl with the diamonds and the shoes? Yeah
She walks around like she’s got nothin’ to lose
Yes she’s a go-getter, she’s everybody’s type
She’s a queen of the city but she don’t believe the hype
She’s got her own elevation, holy motivation
‘Til I wrote some letters on big bold signs[Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]
I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now
And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me
Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)
I met you, hallelujah, I got faith
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
See the boy with the Stevie Wonder swag?
Ain’t gotta cup all the magic that he has
He’s a go-getter, he’s everybody’s type
I’mma make it my mission, make him feel alright
He’s a twelve on a ten point, rockin’ out to his joint
Just say the word ’cause I can sing all night
[Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]
I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now
And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me
Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)
I met you, hallelujah, I got faith
[Bridge: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]
Faith, yeah
Yes I do, mmm
I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy
I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day
I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy
I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day
I get it runnin’ and my mind goes crazy
I think about you mornin’, noon, night and day
I got faith in you honey, I got faith in you girl
I met you, hallelujah
[Chorus: Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande]
I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now
And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me
Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)
I met you, hallelujah, I got faith
(Faith, faith, baby)
I got faith in you baby, I got faith in you now
And you’ve been such a, such a good friend of me
Know that I gotta love you somehow (love you somehow)
I met you, hallelujah, I met you, hallelujah
I met you, hallelujah, I got faith
|