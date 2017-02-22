Spoon - Can I Sit Next To You | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Can I sit next to you?

Can you sit next to me?

Get the stars out your eyes

Come and bring them to me

I been down so long

I’ve been working on a plan, yeah

It’s just that I been down so long

I gotta give me my mind what I can

Can I sit next to you?

Can you sit next to me?

I walked to Memphis alone ’cause you’d do it for me

Ooh, I know you would

All of the kicks from the sticks

All the kicks that we knew [?]

I put all that aside, concentrate on you

All the kicks from the sticks

All the hits that we took

All the stitches we got, all our brains so cooked

Some day I’m gonna get where you are

I’ve been down so long

Been down for long but gotta get lifted up

I’m gonna walk a tightrope

Gonna get kicks every night

The law’s holding me back, no it’s changing my mind

Gonna walk a tightrope

Gonna get kicks every night

Law’s holding me back, no it’s changing my mind

Get the stars out your eyes

Come and sit next to me

I’m the Tennessee skies down on South Front Street

I’ve been working on a plan, yeah

I been down so long

Been down but now I gotta get lifted up