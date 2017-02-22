Ακούστε το “Can I Sit Next To You”, νέο single από το νέο άλμπουμ των Spoon “Hot Thoughts”.
Στις 17 Μαρτίου οι Spoon κυκλοφορούν το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο “Hot Thoughts”. Σε παραγωγή των Spoon και του Dave Fridman, οι πλέον καθιερωμένοι εκπρόσωποι της rock σκηνής του Austin, τολμούν μια δουλειά που πειραματίζεται με τον ήχο και κυκλοφορούν ένα εξαιρετικό album στη μακροχρόνια και σημαντική καριέρα τους.
Μετά το ομότιτλο κομμάτι, κυκλοφορούν το “Can I Sit Next To You”, το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο μέσα από του pre-order του άλμπουμ στο iTunes.
Can I sit next to you?
Can you sit next to me?
Get the stars out your eyes
Come and bring them to me
I been down so long
I’ve been working on a plan, yeah
It’s just that I been down so long
I gotta give me my mind what I can
Can I sit next to you?
Can you sit next to me?
I walked to Memphis alone ’cause you’d do it for me
Ooh, I know you would
All of the kicks from the sticks
All the kicks that we knew [?]
I put all that aside, concentrate on you
All the kicks from the sticks
All the hits that we took
All the stitches we got, all our brains so cooked
Some day I’m gonna get where you are
I’ve been down so long
Been down for long but gotta get lifted up
I’m gonna walk a tightrope
Gonna get kicks every night
The law’s holding me back, no it’s changing my mind
Gonna walk a tightrope
Gonna get kicks every night
Law’s holding me back, no it’s changing my mind
Get the stars out your eyes
Come and sit next to me
I’m the Tennessee skies down on South Front Street
I’ve been working on a plan, yeah
I been down so long
Been down but now I gotta get lifted up