Ο Ryan Gosling & η Emma Stone ερμηνεύουν με το «City Of Stars» το soundtrack του «La La Land». Βρείτε τους στίχους!

Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone – «City Of Stars»

«La La Land» – Original Soundtrack Theme

Μουσική: Justin Hurwitz

Στίχοι: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

(Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

City of stars

Are you shining just for me?

City of stars

There’s so much that I can’t see

Who knows?

I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you

That now our dreams

They’ve finally come true

(Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling)

City of stars

Just one thing everybody wants

There in the bars

And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants

It’s love

Yes, all we’re looking for is love from someone else

A rush

A glance

A touch

A dance

(Duet / Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

A look in somebody’s eyes

To light up the skies

To open the world and send it reeling

A voice that says, I’ll be here

And you’ll be alright

I don’t care if I know

Just where I will go

‘Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling

A rat-tat-tat on my heart

(Outro / Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

Think I want it to stay

City of stars

Are you shining just for me?

City of stars

You never shined so brightly

