Ο Ryan Gosling & η Emma Stone ερμηνεύουν με το «City Of Stars» το soundtrack του «La La Land». Βρείτε τους στίχους!
Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone – «City Of Stars»
«La La Land» – Original Soundtrack Theme
Μουσική: Justin Hurwitz
Στίχοι: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
(Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
City of stars
Are you shining just for me?
City of stars
There’s so much that I can’t see
Who knows?
I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you
That now our dreams
They’ve finally come true
(Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling)
City of stars
Just one thing everybody wants
There in the bars
And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants
It’s love
Yes, all we’re looking for is love from someone else
A rush
A glance
A touch
A dance
(Duet / Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
A look in somebody’s eyes
To light up the skies
To open the world and send it reeling
A voice that says, I’ll be here
And you’ll be alright
I don’t care if I know
Just where I will go
‘Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling
A rat-tat-tat on my heart
(Outro / Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
Think I want it to stay
City of stars
Are you shining just for me?
City of stars
You never shined so brightly