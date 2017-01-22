Ο Rag’n’Bone Man τραγουδά με το «Human» μία από τις πιο απρόσμενες επιτυχίες της χρονιάς. Βρείτε τους στίχους!

Rag’n’Bone Man – «Human»

Μουσική – Στίχοι: Jamie Hartman & Rory Graham

(Intro)

I’m only human, I’m only, I’m only

I’m only human, human

(Verse 1)

Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind

Thinking I can see through this and see what’s behind

Got no way to prove it so maybe I’m lying

(Chorus)

But I’m only human after all, I’m only human after all

Don’t put your blame on me, don’t put your blame on me

(Verse 2)

Take a look in the mirror and what do you see

Do you see it clearer or are you deceived, in what you believe

(Chorus)

‘Cause I’m only human after all, you’re only human after all

Don’t put the blame on me

Don’t put your blame on me

(Chorus)

Some people got the real problems

Some people out of luck

Some people think I can solve them

Lord heavens above

I’m only human after all, I’m only human after all

Don’t put the blame on me

Don’t put the blame on me

(Verse 3)

Don’t ask my opinion, don’t ask me to lie

Then beg for forgiveness for making you cry, making you cry

(Chorus)

‘Cause I’m only human after all, I’m only human after all

Don’t put your blame on me, don’t put the blame on me

(Chorus)

Some people got the real problems

Some people out of luck

Some people think I can solve them

Lord heavens above

I’m only human after all, I’m only human after all

Don’t put the blame on me

Don’t put the blame on me

I’m only human I make mistakes

I’m only human that’s all it takes

To put the blame on me

Don’t put the blame on me

(Bridge)

I’m no prophet or messiah

You should go looking somewhere higher

(Chorus)

I’m only human after all, I’m only human after all

Don’t put the blame on me, don’t put the blame on me

I’m only human I do what I can

I’m just a man, I do what I can

Don’t put the blame on me

Don’t put your blame on me

