Ο Mr. Worldwide επιστρέφει με νέο single και ολοκαίνουργιο άλμπουμ. Ακούστε το “Options”!
Ο ράπερ των επιτυχιών, Pitbull, κυκλοφορεί το 10ο κατά σειρά άλμπουμ του και το 6ο αγγλόφωνο.
Σχεδόν τρία χρόνια μετά την επιτυχία του “Globalization”, έρχεται το “Climate Change” με 12 τραγούδια και 10 all star συνεργασίες με Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Robin Thicke, Flo Rida κ.ά.
Στο άλμπουμ περιλαμβάνονται τα ήδη γνωστά “Messin’ Around”, “Freedom”, “Greenlight” αλλά και το ολοκαίνουργιο “Options” μια συνεργασία με τον Stephen Marley, γιο του θρυλικού Bob Marley και βραβευμένο με 6 Grammy.
Το “Climate Change” θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 17 Μαρτίου από τη Sony Music & τη Feelgood Records.
[Intro: Pitbull]
Stephen Marley, let ’em know what time it is
[Verse 1: Stephen Marley]
We came here to party, we came here to dance
You know that you’re my girl, damn right I’m your man
This night going too good, don’t fall for the games
Or the he said, she said dumb shit
[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers
But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you
Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under
But I know what this could be
Tearing up my history for you
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
[Verse 2: Pitbull]
Been around the game, been around the fame
Been around the money, been around some names
But the chico’s still the same, some things never change
Here’s a tip, show me your friends
I’ll show you your future, keep the change
I’ve seen ’em come and go, I’ve seen ’em sell they souls
You my number one draft pick, baby, let’s pick and roll
I always keep you up, up on a pedestal
Misery loves company, baby, don’t sweat these hoes
[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers
But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you
Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under
But I know what this could be
Tearing up my history for you
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
[Verse 3: Pitbull]
They looking for the perfect man
They looking for the perfect life
They take some perfect pics
They want some perfect dick
But ain’t nothing perfect, girl
No such thing as a perfect world
These broads try hard to be
Who they not and not who they are
Baby, you sweating what? Baby, you sweating who?
You talking ’bout such and such who tries to be you?
Man, you JFK, mami, you out your mind
Misery loves company, I’ll tell you one more time
[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers
But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you
Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under
But I know what this could be
Tearing up my history for you
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
[Bridge: Pitbull]
Baby, you know, you know we got a strong thing
So stop thinking ’bout the wrong things
You know, you know we got a strong thing
So stop thinking ’bout the wrong things
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
I got, I got, I got, I got options
You the, you the, you the, you the top one
So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem
Can I get some of your love?
Climate Change Artwork:
Climate Change Tracklist:
- We Are Strong (feat. Kiesza)
- Bad Man (feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry and Travis Barker)
- Greenlight (feat. Flo Rida & LunchMoney Lewis)
- Messin’ Around (feat. Enrique Iglesias)
- Better On Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Sexy Body (Pitbull & Jennifer Lopez)
- Freedom
- Options (feat. Stephen Marley)
- Educate Ya (feat. Jason Derulo)
- Only Ones to Know (feat. Leona Lewis)
- Dedicated (feat. R. Kelly & Austin Mahone)
- Can’t Have (feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums)
Διαβάστε ακόμα: Camila Cabello, Pitbull & J. Balvin – Hey Mama | Νέο Single (teaser)