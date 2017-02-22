Pitbull - Options | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Intro: Pitbull]

Stephen Marley, let ’em know what time it is

[Verse 1: Stephen Marley]

We came here to party, we came here to dance

You know that you’re my girl, damn right I’m your man

This night going too good, don’t fall for the games

Or the he said, she said dumb shit

[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers

But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you

Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under

But I know what this could be

Tearing up my history for you

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

[Verse 2: Pitbull]

Been around the game, been around the fame

Been around the money, been around some names

But the chico’s still the same, some things never change

Here’s a tip, show me your friends

I’ll show you your future, keep the change

I’ve seen ’em come and go, I’ve seen ’em sell they souls

You my number one draft pick, baby, let’s pick and roll

I always keep you up, up on a pedestal

Misery loves company, baby, don’t sweat these hoes

[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers

But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you

Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under

But I know what this could be

Tearing up my history for you

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

[Verse 3: Pitbull]

They looking for the perfect man

They looking for the perfect life

They take some perfect pics

They want some perfect dick

But ain’t nothing perfect, girl

No such thing as a perfect world

These broads try hard to be

Who they not and not who they are

Baby, you sweating what? Baby, you sweating who?

You talking ’bout such and such who tries to be you?

Man, you JFK, mami, you out your mind

Misery loves company, I’ll tell you one more time

[Pre-Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got a whole lot of names and a whole lot of numbers

But I’d throw them away ’cause I think I might love you

Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under

But I know what this could be

Tearing up my history for you

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

[Bridge: Pitbull]

Baby, you know, you know we got a strong thing

So stop thinking ’bout the wrong things

You know, you know we got a strong thing

So stop thinking ’bout the wrong things

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?

I got, I got, I got, I got options

You the, you the, you the, you the top one

So baby, baby, if it ain’t a problem

Can I get some of your love?