Από τη Britney Spears στις Fifth Harmony. Η πλήρης λίστα!
Τα «People’s Choice Awards 2017» ολοκληρώθηκαν τη τετάρτη στο Microsoft Theater και σας έχουμε όλους τους νικητές.
Φέτος οι Fifth Harmony έκλεψαν την παράσταση με την εμφάνισή τους, τραγουδώντας για πρώτη φορά live χωρίς τη Camila Cabello, αλλά η Britney Spears ήταν αυτή που κέρδισε τα περισσότερα βραβεία.
#PCAs 2017 was hectic and amazing and my girls @FifthHarmony rocked it! Plus, @dinahjane97 & I are biffles now. 👌 pic.twitter.com/lhW5eCuUf9
— Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) January 19, 2017
Η Britney Spears πήρε σπίτι 4 βραβεία, ενώ την ακολούθησε η Ellen DeGeneres με 3, με τη 47χρονη ηθοποιό και παρουσιάστρια εκπομπών λόγου να γίνεται η καλλιτέχνης με τα περισσότερα κερδισμένα βραβεία στην ιστορία των «People’s Choice Awards» (έχει λάβει συνολικά είκοσι από την αρχή της 20χρονης καριέρας της).
The story about how @TheEllenShow & I took home the @peopleschoice award for Best Comedic Collaboration 😉 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/XyeXnybdNp
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 19, 2017
Η 26χρονη Jennifer Lawrence απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερης κινηματογραφικής ηθοποιού, για δεύτερη φορά από το 2015, ενώ στα βραβεία για ηθοποιούς ταινιών δράσης, διακρίθηκαν ο 51χρονος Robert Downey Jr. και η 26χρονη Margot Robbie. Το βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας αγωνίας απέσπασε το δυνατό ψυχολογικό θρίλερ μυστηρίου «The Girl on the Train».
Από τη τηλεόραση στο σινεμά και από τη μουσική στα reality show. Να όλοι οι νικητές των «People’s Choice Awards 2017»:
Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool
Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You
Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms
Favorite Movie: Finding Dory
Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train
Favorite TV Show: Outlander
Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan
Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us
Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell
Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Elle DeGeneres
Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers
Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel
Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore
Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Fermiga
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears
Favorite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America
Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Outlander
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Supernatural
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead
Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres’ Mall Mischief
Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds
Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry