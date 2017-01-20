Από τη Britney Spears στις Fifth Harmony. Η πλήρης λίστα!

Τα «People’s Choice Awards 2017» ολοκληρώθηκαν τη τετάρτη στο Microsoft Theater και σας έχουμε όλους τους νικητές.

Φέτος οι Fifth Harmony έκλεψαν την παράσταση με την εμφάνισή τους, τραγουδώντας για πρώτη φορά live χωρίς τη Camila Cabello, αλλά η Britney Spears ήταν αυτή που κέρδισε τα περισσότερα βραβεία.

#PCAs 2017 was hectic and amazing and my girls @FifthHarmony rocked it! Plus, @dinahjane97 & I are biffles now. 👌 pic.twitter.com/lhW5eCuUf9 — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) January 19, 2017

Η Britney Spears πήρε σπίτι 4 βραβεία, ενώ την ακολούθησε η Ellen DeGeneres με 3, με τη 47χρονη ηθοποιό και παρουσιάστρια εκπομπών λόγου να γίνεται η καλλιτέχνης με τα περισσότερα κερδισμένα βραβεία στην ιστορία των «People’s Choice Awards» (έχει λάβει συνολικά είκοσι από την αρχή της 20χρονης καριέρας της).

The story about how @TheEllenShow & I took home the @peopleschoice award for Best Comedic Collaboration 😉 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/XyeXnybdNp — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 19, 2017

Η 26χρονη Jennifer Lawrence απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερης κινηματογραφικής ηθοποιού, για δεύτερη φορά από το 2015, ενώ στα βραβεία για ηθοποιούς ταινιών δράσης, διακρίθηκαν ο 51χρονος Robert Downey Jr. και η 26χρονη Margot Robbie. Το βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας αγωνίας απέσπασε το δυνατό ψυχολογικό θρίλερ μυστηρίου «The Girl on the Train».

Από τη τηλεόραση στο σινεμά και από τη μουσική στα reality show. Να όλοι οι νικητές των «People’s Choice Awards 2017»:

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You

Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms

Favorite Movie: Finding Dory

Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory

Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train

Favorite TV Show: Outlander

Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell

Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Elle DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel

Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Fermiga

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favorite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Outlander

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Supernatural

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres’ Mall Mischief

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

