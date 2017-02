This was the day after I chilled with Kygo at my post Grammy party… for years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless.

