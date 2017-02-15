Οι Maroon 5 κυκλοφορούν το νέο τους single “Cold” σε συνεργασία με τον rapper Future. Ακούστε το!
Μετά την επιτυχία του Don’t Wanna Know, οι Maroon 5 συνεχίζουν να δουλεύουν για τη κυκλοφορία του έκτου τους άλμπουμ που αναμένεται τους επόμενους μήνες, 3 χρόνια μετά την κυκλοφορία του πολύ επιτυχημένου V, που κυκλοφόρησε το 2014.
Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες η μπάντα είχε αναρτήσει στο Instagram μια σειρά από φωτογραφίες που απεικόνιζαν γυναίκες σε εσώρουχα και κεφάλια των ζώων σε μια προσπάθεια να ιντριγκάρουν και να προσελκύσουν την προσοχή των fan για αυτό που αργότερα αποδείχθηκε ότι είναι το νέο single.
Το τραγούδι με τίτλο «Cold» γράφτηκε από τον Adam Levine, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Ryan, Justin Tranter και Phil Shaouy. Είναι ένα mid-tempo που υποστηρίζεται από την μελωδική φωνή του Levine που μιλά για μια πολύπλοκη αγάπη και τα αρνητικά συναισθήματα που αναπόφευκτα χαρακτηρίζουν το τέλος μιας σχέσης.
Με το «Cold» οι Maroon 5 οι εξερευνούν νέους ήχους, μακριά από το pop-rock, εμπνευσμένο από το «urban» στυλ ιδιαίτερα διαδεδομένο αυτή τη στιγμη. Ακούστε το! Αγρότερα θα κυκλοφορήσει και ένα video με την Kerstin Schulze μεταξύ των πρωταγωνιστών.
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 1: Adam Levine]
Are we taking time or a time out?
I can’t take the in between
Asking me for space here in my house
You know how to fuck with me
Acting like we’re not together
After everything that we’ve been through
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Distant when we’re kissing
Feel so different
Baby tell me how did you get so…
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 2: Adam Levine]
What you holdin’ on, holdin’ on for?
If you wanna leave just leave
Why you wanna bite your tongue for?
The silence is killing me
Acting like we’re not together
If you don’t want this, then what’s the use?
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Distant (oh) when we’re kissing (yeah)
Feel so different (yeah)
Baby tell me how did you get so…
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 3: Future]
Never thought that you were like this
I took the tag off of major prices
I just spent half a mill’ on a chandelier
Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah
Trying to stay, and I leave
Saying that you need some time to breath
Thinking that I’m sleeping on the four letter word
But the four letter word don’t sleep
We goin’ two separate ways
You ain’t been actin’ the same
You gotta go, but the way your ass used to be you gold dig every day hear what you say
Girl I tried to give you space
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold