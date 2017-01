London Grammar - «Rooting For You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

(Verse)

Let winter break

Let it burn ’til I see you again

I will be here with you

Just like I told you I would

I’d love to always love you

But I’m scared of loneliness

When I’m, when I’m alone with you

(Chorus)

I know it’s hard

Only you and I

Is it all for me?

Because I know it’s all for you

And I guess, I guess

It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known

So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

(Verse)

And where did she go?

Truth left us long ago

And I need her tonight because I’m scared of loneliness with you, baby

And I should let it go

But all that is left is my perspective, broken and so left behind again

(Chorus)

I know it’s hard

Only you and I

Is it all for me?

Because I know it’s all for you

And I guess, I guess

It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known

So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you