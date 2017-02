Lola Marsh - She's A Rainbow | Lyrics / Στίχοι

My body is unspoken

how could I be loved?

Wake up in the morning

feeling uncertain

at the burning old spot

For I remember

the courage I had as a child

various colors I’m hiding inside

She’s a rainbow

ah…

She’s a rainbow

ah…

And I am

a difficult man

And I am

a difficult man

And I am

a difficult man

Baby I’m choking

My rhythm is smoking

I’m floating around

Shaking and frozen

earth that I’ve choosen

Surfing the clouds

For I remember

the joy I have had as child

various colors I’m hiding inside

She’s a rainbow

ah.

She’s a rainbow

ah.

And I am

a difficult man

And I am

a difficult man

And I am

a difficult man

Ah…

She’s a rainbow

Ah…