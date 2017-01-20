Little Mix - Touch | Lyrics / Στίχοι

You and I and nobody else

Feeling feelings I never felt

The way you got me under your spell

Don’t you keep it all to yourself

So won’t you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you’re playing

Master of anticipation

Don’t you keep it all to yourself

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

Photograph with no T-shirt on

Why you making me wait so long? (wait so long)

I promise to keep this a secret, I’ll never tell

But don’t you keep it all to yourself

So won’t you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you’re playing

Master of anticipation

Don’t you keep it all to yourself (to yourself)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week (knock me off my feet)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden (yeah)

Can you see me glowing? that’s how I feel (feel)

And I’m not afraid to fade into emotions (yeah)

‘Cause I know that this could be something real

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (hey)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (only a touch of your love)

Just a touch of your love (want a touch of your)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (oh yeah)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Τραγουδοποιοί: Philip Plested / Hanni Ibrahim / Patrick Patrikios / A.S. Govere

Στίχοι τραγουδιού Touch © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC