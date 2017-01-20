Νέο hot βίντεο για τις Little Mix!
Μετά την τεράστια επιτυχία σε όλο τον κόσμο με το «Shout Out To My Ex» οι Little Mix επέστρεψαν με ένα νέο τραγούδι που αναμένεται να γίνε μεγάλη επιτυχία. Το «Touch», μέσα από το πρόσφατα άλμπουμ τους «Glory Days».
Το βρετανικό συγκρότημα μόλις ανέβασε στο Vevo στο video clip του single, που σε λίγες ώρες μάζεψε μερικές χιλιάδες views και έγινε και trend topic στο Twitter.
Τα κορίτσια το βίντεο του «Touch» είναι σούπερ σέξι και είμαστε βέβαιοι ότι χάρη σε αυτό το βίντεο, το single θα βρεθεί στη κορφή πολλών chart!
Δείτε το:
You and I and nobody else
Feeling feelings I never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don’t you keep it all to yourself
So won’t you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you’re playing
Master of anticipation
Don’t you keep it all to yourself
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove
Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long? (wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I’ll never tell
But don’t you keep it all to yourself
So won’t you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you’re playing
Master of anticipation
Don’t you keep it all to yourself (to yourself)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week (knock me off my feet)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (body)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove
And now my whole week, my whole week is golden (yeah)
Can you see me glowing? that’s how I feel (feel)
And I’m not afraid to fade into emotions (yeah)
‘Cause I know that this could be something real
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove (hey)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (body)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love (want a touch of your)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (oh yeah)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Τραγουδοποιοί: Philip Plested / Hanni Ibrahim / Patrick Patrikios / A.S. Govere
Στίχοι τραγουδιού Touch © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC