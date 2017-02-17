Linkin Park feat. Kiiara – Heavy | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Verse 1: Chester Bennington]

I don’t like my mind right now

Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary

Wish that I could slow things down

I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

Yeah, I drive myself crazy

‘Cause I can’t escape the gravity

[Chorus: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]

I’m holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

[Verse 2: Kiiara]

You say that I’m paranoid

But I’m pretty sure the world is out to get me

It’s not like I make the choice

To let my mind stay so fucking messy

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same

[Chorus: Kiiara]

I’m holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

[Bridge: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

[Chorus: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy?

Why is everything so heavy?

Why is everything so heavy?