Οι Linkin Park επέστρεψαν με νέο τραγούδι. Ακούστε το «Heavy», που σηματοδοτεί το νέο τους άλμπουμ συνέχεια του The Hunting Party!
Μεταξύ των πολυάριθμων comeback της τελευταίας περιόδου προσθέστε και αυτή των Linkin Park. Ένα από τα πιο αγαπημένα συγκρότημα των τελευταίων 20 ετών 3 χρόνια μετά το The Hunting Party, είναι έτοιμο να επιστρέψει με το έβδομο στούντιο άλμπουμ του.
Ο νέος δίσκος όπως ανακοινώθηκε θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Μαΐου και θα έχει τον τίτλο «One More Light». Θα περιέχει 10 τραγούδια και πρώτο single είναι το «Heavy» σε συνεργασία με την νεαρή Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια Kiiara.
Το «Heavy» μοιάζει με ένα pop midtempo χτισμένο σε synth και κρουστά, στο οποίο οι δύο κύριες φωνές δένουν τέλεια, δημιουργώντας ένα πολύ πιασάρικο ρεφρέν. Αναμφισβήτητα ένα κομμάτι διαφοεριτκό από αυτά που μας έχουν συνηθίσει οι Linkin Park.
Ακούστε το:
Αυτά είναι τα τραγούδια του One More Light:
1. “Nobody Can Save Me”
2. “Good Goodbye”
3. “Talking to Myself”
4. “Battle Symphony”
5. “Invisible”
6. “Heavy”
7. “Sorry for Now”
8. “Halfway Right”
9. “One More Light”
10. “Sharp Edges”
[Verse 1: Chester Bennington]
I don’t like my mind right now
Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary
Wish that I could slow things down
I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic
And I drive myself crazy
Thinking everything’s about me
Yeah, I drive myself crazy
‘Cause I can’t escape the gravity
[Chorus: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]
I’m holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
Holding on
So much more than I can carry
I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down
If I just let go, I’d be set free
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
[Verse 2: Kiiara]
You say that I’m paranoid
But I’m pretty sure the world is out to get me
It’s not like I make the choice
To let my mind stay so fucking messy
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same
[Chorus: Kiiara]
I’m holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
Holding on
So much more than I can carry
I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down
If I just let go, I’d be set free
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
[Bridge: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning ‘round me just the same
And I drive myself crazy
Thinking everything’s about me
[Chorus: Chester Bennington & Kiiara]
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
Holding on
So much more than I can carry
I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down
If I just let go, I’d be set free
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy?
Why is everything so heavy?
Why is everything so heavy?