Leon of Athens - «Xenos» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Dreamcatchers keep away the nightmares

we are the virus

parasites who live against all others

Chief Joseph

grabs me by the shoulder

he whispers in my ears

while drowning in an ocean

of alcohol and fear

Dreamcatchers keep away the darkness

In hunt for silence

In this land that makes us gather violence

Chief Joseph

motions to the border

he wanted me to see

when fire blends with water

the spirits travel free

The sun on our head

Dreamcatchers keep away the nightmares

we are the virus

parasites who live against all others

Chief Joseph

grabs me by the shoulder

he whispers in my ears

you ve got the gun on your head

we’ve got the sun on our heads

The sun on our head

You ve got the gun on your head

we ve got the sun on our heads

Wires can’t block us now

Walls will make us climb

We ‘re the colourful kites living in denial