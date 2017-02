Laura Marling - Soothing | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Oh, my hopeless wanderer

You can’t come in

You don’t live here anymore

Go, some creepy conjurer

Who touched the rim

Whose hands are in the door

I need soothing

My lips aren’t moving

My God is brooding

Drawn in chalk across the floor

You made it yours

Your private door to my room

May those who find you find remorse

A change of course, a strange discord resolved

I need soothing

My lips aren’t moving

My God is brooding

I banish you with love

I banish you with love

You can’t come in

You don’t live here anymore