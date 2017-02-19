Lana Del Rey - Love | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Verse 1]

Look at you kids with your vintage music

Comin’ through satellites while cruisin’

You’re part of the past, but now you’re the future

Signals crossing can get confusing

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy

Sometimes, it’s enough just to make you feel crazy

[Chorus]

You get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough

To be young and in love (Ah, ah)

To be young and in love (Ah, ah)

[Verse 2]

Look at you kids, you know you’re the coolest

The world is yours and you can’t refuse it

Seen so much, you could get the blues

But that don’t mean that you should abuse it

[Pre-Chorus]

Though it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy

I know, it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy

[Chorus]

But you get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

It don’t matter because it’s enough

To be young and in love (Ah, ah)

To be young and in love (Ah, ah)

[Bridge]

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don’t worry, baby

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don’t worry, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

And it’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy

It’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy

[Chorus]

I get ready, I get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

It doesn’t matter if I’m not enough

For the future or the things to come

‘Cause I’m young and in love (Ah, ah)

I’m young and in love (Ah, ah)

[Outro]

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don’t worry, baby

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don’t worry, baby

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don’t worry, baby