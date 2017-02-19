Η επιστροφή της Lana Del Rey
Η Lana Del Rey επέστρεψε με νέο υπέροχο τραγούδι με τίτλο “Love”. To τραγούδι είναι το πρώτο δείγμα την νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς της Νεοϋορκέζας τραγουδίστριας με τη παραγωγή να ανήκει στους Benny Blanco, Rick Nowels και Emilie Hayne, ενώ ο ήχος τους είναι παρόμοιος με εκείνον που χαρακτήριζε το Born To Die.
Η τελευταία κυκλοφορία της Lana ήταν το άλμπουμ Honeymoon του 2015. Πέρυσι συνεργάστηκε με τον The Weekend στο “Party Monster” “Stargirl Interlude” που βρίσκουμε στο άλμπουμ του Starboy.
Ακούστε το Love:
[Verse 1]
Look at you kids with your vintage music
Comin’ through satellites while cruisin’
You’re part of the past, but now you’re the future
Signals crossing can get confusing
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy
Sometimes, it’s enough just to make you feel crazy
[Chorus]
You get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough
To be young and in love (Ah, ah)
To be young and in love (Ah, ah)
[Verse 2]
Look at you kids, you know you’re the coolest
The world is yours and you can’t refuse it
Seen so much, you could get the blues
But that don’t mean that you should abuse it
[Pre-Chorus]
Though it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy
I know, it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy
[Chorus]
But you get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
It don’t matter because it’s enough
To be young and in love (Ah, ah)
To be young and in love (Ah, ah)
[Bridge]
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don’t worry, baby
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don’t worry, baby
[Pre-Chorus]
And it’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy
It’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy
[Chorus]
I get ready, I get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
It doesn’t matter if I’m not enough
For the future or the things to come
‘Cause I’m young and in love (Ah, ah)
I’m young and in love (Ah, ah)
[Outro]
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don’t worry, baby
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don’t worry, baby
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don’t worry, baby