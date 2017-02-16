Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain’t Me | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Verse 1: Selena Gomez]

I had a dream

We were sipping whisky neat

Highest floor, the bowery

And I was high enough

‘Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough

[Pre-Chorus 1: Selena Gomez]

No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going

But I know I won’t be home

And you’ll be on your own

[Chorus: Selena Gomez]

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

[Drop: Selena Gomez + Kygo]

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

I had a dream

We were back to seventeen

Summer nights and the liberties

Never growing up

I’ll take with me the polaroids and the memories

But you know I’m gonna leave behind the worst of us

[Chorus: Selena Gomez]

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

[Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez + Kygo]

It ain’t me, no no

It ain’t me, no no

It ain’t me, no no

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

[Drop: Selena Gomez + Kygo]

It ain’t me

It ain’t me