Και είναι super! Ακούστε το…
Φορεσε τα ακουστικά σου και βάλε την ένταση στο τέρμα για να ακούσεις το «It Ain’t Me», το νέο super hit της Selena Gomez και του Kygo.
Πριν από λίγες μέρες η Selena αφήνε υπονοούμενα πως σύντομα θα ακούσουμε νέα τραγούδια της και τελικά η πολυαναμενόμενη στιγμή έφτασε. Στο πλευρό της, ο Νορβηγός DJ, Kygo και το αποτέλεσμα της συνεργασίας είναι το υπέροχο «It Ain’t Me».
Ακούστε το:
[Verse 1: Selena Gomez]
I had a dream
We were sipping whisky neat
Highest floor, the bowery
And I was high enough
‘Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
[Pre-Chorus 1: Selena Gomez]
No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going
But I know I won’t be home
And you’ll be on your own
[Chorus: Selena Gomez]
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?
Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain’t me
[Drop: Selena Gomez + Kygo]
It ain’t me
It ain’t me
It ain’t me
[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and the liberties
Never growing up
I’ll take with me the polaroids and the memories
But you know I’m gonna leave behind the worst of us
[Chorus: Selena Gomez]
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?
Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain’t me
[Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez + Kygo]
It ain’t me, no no
It ain’t me, no no
It ain’t me, no no
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain’t me
[Drop: Selena Gomez + Kygo]
It ain’t me
It ain’t me