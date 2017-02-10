Πραγματική βόμβα!
Η Katy Perry επιστρέφει στην pop με το νέο της single «Chained To The Rhythm» ft. Skip Marley.
Το «Chained To The Rhythm» είναι το πρώτο single της Katy Perry μετά το «This Is How We Do» του 2014 από το LP «Prism» (δεν μετράμε σαν single το «Rise» που έγραψε η Katy σαν promo του NBC για την κάλυψη των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων του Ριο).
Στο τραγούδι η Αμερικανίδα pop star συνεργάστηκε με τον στενό συνεργάτη της και σούπερ-παραγωγό Max Martin, ενώ τους σίχους υπογράφει η Sia και η ίδια η Katy.
Μην χάνετε στιγμή λοιπόν. Πατήστε play και απολαύστε το! Το τραγούδι η Perry θα το τραγουδήσει και live για πρώτη φορά στα Grammy Awards 2017.
Are we crazy?
Living our lives through a lens
Trapped in our white-picket fence
Like ornaments
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble
Aren’t you lonely
Up there in utopia
Where nothing will ever be enough?
Happily numb
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble
Aha, look so good
So put your rose-colored glasses on
And party on
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Are we tone deaf?
Keep sweeping it under the mat
Thought we can do better than that
I hope we can
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble
Aha, look so good (so good)
So put your rose-colored glasses on
And party on
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
[Skip Marley]
It is my desire
Break down the walls to connect, inspire
Ay, up in your high place, liars
Time is ticking for the empire
The truth they feed is feeble
As so many times before
They greed over the people
They stumbling and fumbling
And we’re about to riot
They woke up, they woke up the lions
(Woo!)
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up
Turn it up
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
‘Cause we’re all chained to the rhythm