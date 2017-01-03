Καλομοίρα «Shoot ‘em down», Ακούστε το Νέο Single

Από
FoTiS MC
-
Καλομοίρα «Shoot ‘em down»

Το πρώτο single του 2017 της 314 Records είναι γεγονός και είναι το καλύτερο για τη νέα χρονιά!

Η Καλομοίρα μετά την μεγάλη χριστουγεννιάτικη επιτυχία «Τα Χριστούγεννα Αυτά» έρχεται με νέο τραγούδι και έχει τίτλο «Shoot ‘em down».

Ένα dance τραγούδι που η Καλομοίρα αποφάσισε να τραγουδήσει με μοναδικό τρόπο και να μας βάλει σε ένα sexy ρυθμό.

To νέο single με τίτλο «Shoot ‘em down» σε μουσική του Κωνσταντίνου Παντζή και στίχους της Ilona Creemers είναι η χορευτική μουσική πρόταση που έρχεται για να μας στείλει κατευθείαν στο dance floor!

Το «Shoot ‘em down» κυκλοφορεί από την 314Records.

Καλομοίρα - Shoot ‘em down | Στίχοι / Lyrics

My kingdom is falling down
I’m still gonna wear my crown
No curtain call for now
I’m gonna win this crowd

My enemies around
Are coming in so loud
I’m gonna stand my ground
The show’s not over
I’m getting stronger

La La La
I’m still gonna sing
Cuz you got me feeling fine
La La La
I’m still gonna shine
Shoot’em like a falling light

Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em Shoot’em down
Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down

My Crystal ball is clear
My victory is near
I’m standing tall no fear
The show’s not over
I’m getting stronger

La La La
I’m still gonna sing
Cuz you got me feeling fine
La La La
I’m still gonna shine
Shoot’em like a falling light

Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em Shoot’em down
Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down

Voices in my head
Show the light ahead
Show the light
When i’m loosing faith
They keep me safe at night
Safe at night

Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em down like a falling star
Shoot’em Shoot’em down
Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down

