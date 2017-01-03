Καλομοίρα «Shoot ‘em down», Ακούστε το Νέο Single

Καλομοίρα - Shoot ‘em down | Στίχοι / Lyrics

My kingdom is falling down

I’m still gonna wear my crown

No curtain call for now

I’m gonna win this crowd

My enemies around

Are coming in so loud

I’m gonna stand my ground

The show’s not over

I’m getting stronger

La La La

I’m still gonna sing

Cuz you got me feeling fine

La La La

I’m still gonna shine

Shoot’em like a falling light

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em Shoot’em down

Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down

My Crystal ball is clear

My victory is near

I’m standing tall no fear

The show’s not over

I’m getting stronger

La La La

I’m still gonna sing

Cuz you got me feeling fine

La La La

I’m still gonna shine

Shoot’em like a falling light

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em Shoot’em down

Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down

Voices in my head

Show the light ahead

Show the light

When i’m loosing faith

They keep me safe at night

Safe at night

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em down like a falling star

Shoot’em Shoot’em down

Shoot’em Shoot’em shoot’em down