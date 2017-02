Isaiah - «It’s Gotta Be You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

I hear a million voices in my head

Telling me the things I should’ve said

I don’t know why I let you go

Oh, I learn the hard way

Tell me its not to late

Now my arms are open wide

They’re hanging forever, there

Waiting forever, for you

I won’t give up on you this time

Because I ain’t holding on, for nobody else

It’s gotta be you

When you walked away my

Heart tried to replace ya

With someone like you

But I could never find it

I don’t wanna fight it

It’s gotta be you

I wish i could turn back the time

The powers yous and never mine

Maybe with time you see that i could give you all the things you missed oh no no

Now my arms are open wide cause i ain’t holing on for nobody else

It gotta be you when you walked away

My heart tried to replace with someone like you

But I could never find i don’t wanna find it is gotta be you

You dont have to answer right know

Baby go and take your time cause i will be here

Its gotta be you

It gotta be you

Its gotta be you when you walked away

My heart tried to replace with someone like you

I could never find i don’t wanna find it is gotta be you its gotta be you

I dont want no nobody else nobody else but you oh oh oh oh