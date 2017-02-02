Δεν υπάρχει περίπτωση να μη λατρευτεί από άκρη σε άκρη η νέα κυκλοφορία των Imagine Dragons!
Οι Imagine Dragons σήμαναν την οριστική επάνοδο στη δράση.
Ύστερα από μία σειρά EPs, το αμερικανικό συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε το 2013 τον πρώτο ολοκληρωμένο δίσκο του με τίτλο «Night Vision». Συστήνοντας τραγούδια όπως τα «It’s Time», «Radioactive», «Demons» κ.ά., οι Imagine Dragons γνώρισαν απροσδόκητη επιτυχία για να προσγειωθούν με ορμή στο προσκήνιο της pop – rock μουσικής και να κατακτήσουν το κοινό.
Το δεύτερο άλμπουμ του γκρουπ έγινε γεγονός το 2015. Το «Smoke + Mirrors» έκανε ντεμπούτο στο νούμερο ένα της κατάταξης του Billboard 200, αλλά και των charts του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και του Καναδά.
Εξαιρώντας κάποια σποραδικά singles που ακολούθησαν τότε («Roots», «I Was Me», «I Love You All Time» – επανεκτέλεση των Eagles of Death Metal), οι Imagine Dragons προτίμησαν να απέχουν για το επόμενο διάστημα.
Αυτό δε σημαίνει ότι δεν έπαψαν να επιδεικνύουν υλικό και εν μέσω του 2016, αφού ασχολήθηκαν με τον κινηματογράφο. Αρχικά, το soundtrack του «Me Before You» με το «Not Today», ακολούθως η συμμετοχή τους στο «Sucker for Pain» για τις ανάγκες του «Suicide Squad» και πρόσφατα το «Levitate», το τραγούδι της ταινίας επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Passengers» με την Jennifer Lawrence και τον Chris Patt.
«Pain! You made me a believer»
Νέο έτος, ώρα και για νέα μουσική για τον Day Reynolds και την υπόλοιπη μπάντα, με την οποία οι Έλληνες ακροατές έχουν καλλιεργήσει μία ιδιαίτερη σχέση.
Οι Imagine Dragons επανέρχονται με ένα εθιστικό τραγούδι που λατρεύεται από το πρώτο άκουσμα και τιτλοφορείται «Believer», αναφερόμενο στην άντληση αγάπης μέσα από τον πόνο.
«Αυτός ο τελευταίος χρόνος ήταν πραγματικά ο πιο επικεντρωμένος και θετικός της ζωής μου. Αυτό το τραγούδι εξηγεί τη συνειδητοποίησή μου και το συναισθηματικό πόνο που αντιμετώπισα τα τελευταία χρόνια. Πράγματι με βοήθησε να προχωρήσω σε αυτό το πιο υγειές ψυχικό περιβάλλον, όπου οι αντιξοότητες είναι αληθινά ό,τι σε βοηθά να γίνεις πιστός (believer) στον εαυτό σου», δήλωσε σχετικά ο Dan Reynolds.
Επί του παρόντος, δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί εάν το «Believer» αποτελεί προμήνυμα ενός ενδεχόμενου άλμπουμ ή εάν θα σταθεί ως αυτόνομο single. Τα σημάδια όμως που αφήνουν οι Imagine Dragons μαρτυρούν ότι ίσως ηχογραφούν τον τρίτο δίσκο τους!
Το «Believer» κυκλοφορεί από το label του γκρουπ KIDinaKORNER και την Interscope Records / Universal.
(Verse 1)
First things first
I’ma say all the words inside my head
I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh
The way that things have been, oh-ooh
Second thing second
Don’t you tell me what you think that I can be
I’m the one at the sail, I’m the master of my sea, oh-ooh
The master of my sea, oh-ooh
(Pre-Chorus)
I was broken from a young age
Taking my sulking to the masses
Write down my poems for the few
That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me
Singing from heart ache from the pain
Take up my message from the veins
Speaking my lesson from the brain
Seeing the beauty through the…
(Chorus)
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
(Verse 2)
Third things third
Send a prayer to the ones up above
All the hate that you’ve heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh
Your spirit up above, oh-ooh
(Pre-Chorus 2)
I was choking in the crowd
Living my brain up in the cloud
Falling like ashes to the ground
Hoping my feelings, they would drown
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
(Chorus)
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
(Bridge)
Last things last
By the grace of the fire and the flames
You’re the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh
The blood in my veins, oh-ooh
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
(Chorus)
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, if came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer