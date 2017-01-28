Missy Elliott – I'm Better | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 1: Missy]

He say I’m hot, I’m so fuego

Pull up on him in my vehicle

He say I’m pretty, I’m pretty

You must be from Brazil, it must be from México

Roll up on him in my Lambo

Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro

You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don’t know nann hoe

[Bridge: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

Plus I got cars that he paying for

Man I be too much to handle

Watch what I do, when I get up on you

Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom

He watching my body like he watching Scandal

But I’m just here, with my girls

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 2: Missy]

Missy so hot, I’m from VA

The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i

My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin’ and whistlin’

At me like damn bae

Man I’m 3000, I’m André

Yo Missy talk big, I’m so grande

Bruce Lee on the beat, I don’t compete with none of these geeks

I just rant like I’m Kanye

[Bridge 2: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

And I be driving cars he paying for

He say I’m too much, I’m a handful

He watching my body like watching Scandal

But I’m just here, with my girls

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 3: Missy]

Brand new flow when I rap

DJ, bring that back

You ain’t ever heard a track like that

Shit might slap, booty go clap

Roll up in the Benz

Looking like a ten, stack

When I rock, make it bop, in my car

And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap

[Bridge 3: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for

Yeah he be hooking me up

Yeah he be looking me up

Watch what I do, when I get up on you

Pop potential and zoom in the poom

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better