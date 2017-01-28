Missy Elliott η επιστροφή, με νέο τραγούδι με τον ήχο να πηγένει προς το Trap.
Η θρύλος του hip hop, Missy Elliott, κυκλοφόρησε ένα βίντεο έκπληξη για το «I’m Better» σε συνεργασία με τον rapper Lamb και όπως πάντα είναι μια οπτική απόλαυση.
Το «I’m Better» μας έρχεται μετά τα «Pep Rally» και «WTF» που την παραγωγή έκανε ο Pharrell Williams και μένει να μάθουμε αν είναι μια γεύση από το πολυαναμενόμενο follow-up του «The Cookbook» (2005) ή όχι.
Δείτε το video που είναι μια οπτική απόλαυση, χάρη στην Elliott και στην αρμάδων των χορευτών της και την σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια του Dave Meyers.
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 1: Missy]
He say I’m hot, I’m so fuego
Pull up on him in my vehicle
He say I’m pretty, I’m pretty
You must be from Brazil, it must be from México
Roll up on him in my Lambo
Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro
You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don’t know nann hoe
[Bridge: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Plus I got cars that he paying for
Man I be too much to handle
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom
He watching my body like he watching Scandal
But I’m just here, with my girls
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 2: Missy]
Missy so hot, I’m from VA
The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i
My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin’ and whistlin’
At me like damn bae
Man I’m 3000, I’m André
Yo Missy talk big, I’m so grande
Bruce Lee on the beat, I don’t compete with none of these geeks
I just rant like I’m Kanye
[Bridge 2: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
And I be driving cars he paying for
He say I’m too much, I’m a handful
He watching my body like watching Scandal
But I’m just here, with my girls
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 3: Missy]
Brand new flow when I rap
DJ, bring that back
You ain’t ever heard a track like that
Shit might slap, booty go clap
Roll up in the Benz
Looking like a ten, stack
When I rock, make it bop, in my car
And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap
[Bridge 3: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for
Yeah he be hooking me up
Yeah he be looking me up
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential and zoom in the poom
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better