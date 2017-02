Ian Ikon ft. Maria Zlatani - «So Many Lies» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

(Verse)

You used to dance along with me

While making promises to be

We both believed the hollow fantasy

We kissed like acting out a scene

Like puppets dangling from a string

It’s not a Casablanca silver screen

(Chorus)

So many lies

I could see them in your eyes

Fake words that you could not disguise

So many lies

Spinning webs that hypnotize

Time has come for us to cut the ties

(Verse)

We learned to play our given role

We had the parts but not the whole

You gave me all but you held back your soul

We used to feel as one not two

We faded like a cheap tattoo

The act continued though the play was through

(Chorus)

So many lies

I could see them in your eyes

Fake words that you could not disguise

So many lies

Spinning webs that hypnotize

Time has come for us to cut the ties

(Chorus)

So many lies

I could see them in your eyes

Fake words that you could not disguise

So many lies

Spinning webs that hypnotize

Time has come for us to cut the ties

So many lies

I could see them in your eyes

Fake words that you could not disguise

So many lies

Spinning webs that hypnotize

Time has come for us to cut…