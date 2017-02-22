Το «One Dollar» της Ronna Riva έχει συγκριθεί με κυκλοφορίες από μεγάλα ονόματα της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.
Η Ronna Riva μας παρουσιάζει το νέο της single με τίτλο «One Dollar».
Το τραγούδι θα περιλαμβάνεται στο επερχόμενο debut album της. Η Ronna Riva είναι μια πολλά υποσχόμενη φωνή που αποδεικνύεται με το ταλέντο της και το στιλ της.
«Δουλεύοντας για το πρώτο μου album, ανακάλυψα το πάθος μου για την rap. Ο παραγωγός μου, MYM Constantin, με επηρέασε θετικά και με βοήθησε να ανακαλύψω αυτή το ξεχωριστό είδος μουσικής που μέχρι τώρα δεν ήμουν τόσο εξοικειωμένη μαζί του.
Αυτή την περίοδο σχεδιάζουμε μια περιοδεία όπου οι fans θα μπορούν να ακούσουν κάποια αποκλειστικά νέα tracks, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και τραγούδια που έγραψα σε συνεργασία με τον Αμερικανό καλλιτέχνη Will Jordan, ο οποίος έχει δουλέψει με την Nicki Minaj και την Rihanna», εξομολογείται η Ronna.
Το «One Dollar» έχει ένα αίσθημα ευφορίας και ένα εντελώς νέο ήχο που συνδυάζει όμορφα την φωνή της Ronna με ένα σαγηνευτικό ρυθμό.
Το επιβλητικό attitude της καλλιτέχνιδας και η σύνθεση του τραγουδιού έχει προσελκύσει την προσοχή πολλών κορυφαίων A&R από μεγάλες δισκογραφικές, οι οποίοι συγκρίνουν το «One Dollar» με κυκλοφορίες από μεγάλα ονόματα της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.
Το «One Dollar» κυκλοφορεί αποκλειστικά από την 314 Records, τη νέα ετικέτα διεθνούς ρεπερτορίου της Heaven Music.
rap tap tap.
i give you one dollar
pour another shot
i have another hour
stay with me feel the euphoria
Stay with me feel the euphoria
if you wanna dance, if you wanna move
do your laces up body on the loose
everybody in the club looking at me
Ma ma money
Money burns out like fire e
wanna take it higher o
Money burns out like fire e
wanna take it higherrrr
Money burns out like fire e
We wanna take it higher o
Money burns out like fire e
We wanna take it higherrrr
(Verse 2)
If the ma ma money make you blind
gotta shake it off taste the good life
This is how we ballin’, we stay high you know it
Money gets you rollin, people gonna talk
If the ma ma money make you blind
And the d d dollar’s on your mind
This is how we ballin’, with me till the mornin’
I’ma get you rollin’, people gonna talk
(Bridge)
I’ve got the swagger in my body
Don’t sit there and count your money
turn the music up baby, now lets loose control
Get in the zone, just work ya body
We take it slow, now gettin started
Feel the rhythm Baby and dance like we’re making love