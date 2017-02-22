Ronna Riva - «One Dollar» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

rap tap tap.

i give you one dollar

pour another shot

i have another hour

stay with me feel the euphoria

Stay with me feel the euphoria

if you wanna dance, if you wanna move

do your laces up body on the loose

everybody in the club looking at me

Ma ma money

Money burns out like fire e

wanna take it higher o

Money burns out like fire e

wanna take it higherrrr

Money burns out like fire e

We wanna take it higher o

Money burns out like fire e

We wanna take it higherrrr

(Verse 2)

If the ma ma money make you blind

gotta shake it off taste the good life

This is how we ballin’, we stay high you know it

Money gets you rollin, people gonna talk

If the ma ma money make you blind

And the d d dollar’s on your mind

This is how we ballin’, with me till the mornin’

I’ma get you rollin’, people gonna talk

(Bridge)

I’ve got the swagger in my body

Don’t sit there and count your money

turn the music up baby, now lets loose control

Get in the zone, just work ya body

We take it slow, now gettin started

Feel the rhythm Baby and dance like we’re making love