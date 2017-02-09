Νέο video έκπληξη από την Gaga…
Πρέπει να το παραδεχτούμε. Αυτή είναι μια τέλεια στιγμή για όλα τα Little Monster. Η Lady Gaga μετά το εκπληκτικό σόου της στο Super Bowl και την ανακοίνωση του «Joanne World Tour», έκανε ένα ακόμα δώρο στους fan της.
Η Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια χωρίς προειδοποίηση κυκλοφόρησε το video clip του «John Wayne» σε σκηνοθεσία Jonas Åkerlund. Ακριβώς όπως συνέβη στο «Million Reasons», και αυτό το βίντεο αρχίζει με μια αναφορά στα προηγούμενες κλιπ της miss Germanotta.
Εξωφρενικά φορέματα, παράδοξες καταστάσεις, πολύ χορός, υπνωτικά φώτα, η Gaga στο «John Wayne» επέστρεψε στις ρίζες της!
You know
I’m just like, I just, I know, it’s bad
But I’m just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!
3 am, mustang speedin’
Two lovers, headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Runnin’ through the red lights
Hollerin’ over, rubber spinnin’
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, prayin’
On the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I’m sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I’m strung out on John Wayne
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne
Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot
Charged up, ’cause the man’s on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shiftin’
He called, I cried, we broke
Racin’ through the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I’m sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I’m strung out on John Wayne
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne
So here I go
To the eye
Of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go
Into our love storm
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne
Baby let’s get high, John Wayne