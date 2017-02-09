It’s like, I just love a cowboyYou knowI’m just like, I just, I know, it’s badBut I’m just likeCan I just like, hang off the back of your horseAnd can you go a little faster?!

3 am, mustang speedin’

Two lovers, headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Runnin’ through the red lights

Hollerin’ over, rubber spinnin’

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, prayin’

On the moonlight

Every John is just the same

I’m sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I’m strung out on John Wayne

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne

Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot

Charged up, ’cause the man’s on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shiftin’

He called, I cried, we broke

Racin’ through the moonlight

Every John is just the same

I’m sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I’m strung out on John Wayne

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne

So here I go

To the eye

Of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go

Into our love storm

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne

Baby let’s get high, John Wayne