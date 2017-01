Η Kylie Jenner κέρδισε τη δικαστική διαμάχη με τη Kylie Minogue

#Repost @vogueaustralia ・・・ Can't get you out of my head: watch the video looking back at 30 years of the ARIAS by clicking the link in our bio, and read about it in our December issue. Kylie Minogue in 1995 photographed by @hughstewartgallery

A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Dec 7, 2016 at 4:09am PST