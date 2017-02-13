Το μουσικό γεγονός της χρονιάς!
Αυτή τη χρονιά στα βραβεία Grammy ήταν πραγματικά παρόντες όλοι: από την Adele που άνοιξε τη βραδία και τραγούδησε ένα Tribute στον George Michael, περνώντας στην Beyoncé, η οποία παρουσιάζεται στο κοινό για πρώτη φορά έγκυος, μέχρι την Katy Perry, που παρουσίασε το νέο της single «Chained To The Rhythm».
Με οικοδεσπότη τον James Corden, στα 59α Grammy Awards είδαμε επίσης performances από τον Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, την Lady Gaga που τραγούδησε μαζί με τους Metallica κ.α.
Βραβεία Grammy 2017: Όλοι οι νικητές
Δείτε όλες τις live performances:
Adele – Hello (Opening)
The Weeknd & Daft Punk – Starboy / I Feel It Coming (Medley)
Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban – The Fighter
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Lukas Graham & Kelsea Ballerini – 7 Years / Peter Pan (Mash-Up)
Beyoncé – Love Drought / Sandcastles
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Katy Perry & Skip Marley – Chained to the Rhythm
William Bell & Gary Clark Jr. – Born Under a Bad Sign
Alicia Keys & Maren Morris – Once
Adele – Fastlove (Tribute George Michael)
Metallica & Lady Gaga – Moth Into Flame
Sturgill Simpson & The Dap-Kings – All Around You
Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day & Tori Kelly – Stayin’ Alive / Tragedy / How Deep Is Your Love / Night Fever (Tribute to the Bee Gees)
Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes & Consequence – Award Tour / Movin Backwards / We Are People… (Tribute to Phife Dawg, one of ATCQ member)
Bruno Mars & The Time – Jungle Love / The Bird / Let’s Go Crazy (Tribute to Prince)
Pentagonix – ABC (Tribute to The Jacksons 5)
Chance The Rapper & Kirk Franklin – How Great / All We Got
John Legend & Cynthia Erivo – God Only Knows (Memorial to musicians who have died in the past year)
