Το μουσικό γεγονός της χρονιάς!

Αυτή τη χρονιά στα βραβεία Grammy ήταν πραγματικά παρόντες όλοι: από την Adele που άνοιξε τη βραδία και τραγούδησε ένα Tribute στον George Michael, περνώντας στην Beyoncé, η οποία παρουσιάζεται στο κοινό για πρώτη φορά έγκυος, μέχρι την Katy Perry, που παρουσίασε το νέο της single «Chained To The Rhythm».

Με οικοδεσπότη τον James Corden, στα 59α Grammy Awards είδαμε επίσης performances από τον Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, την Lady Gaga που τραγούδησε μαζί με τους Metallica κ.α.

Βραβεία Grammy 2017: Όλοι οι νικητές

Δείτε όλες τις live performances:

Adele – Hello (Opening)

The Weeknd & Daft Punk – Starboy / I Feel It Coming (Medley)

Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban – The Fighter

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Lukas Graham & Kelsea Ballerini – 7 Years / Peter Pan (Mash-Up)

Beyoncé – Love Drought / Sandcastles

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Katy Perry & Skip Marley – Chained to the Rhythm

William Bell & Gary Clark Jr. – Born Under a Bad Sign

Alicia Keys & Maren Morris – Once

Adele – Fastlove (Tribute  George Michael)

Metallica & Lady Gaga – Moth Into Flame

 

Sturgill Simpson & The Dap-Kings – All Around You

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day & Tori Kelly – Stayin’ Alive / Tragedy / How Deep Is Your Love / Night Fever (Tribute to the Bee Gees)

Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes & Consequence – Award Tour / Movin Backwards / We Are People… (Tribute to Phife Dawg, one of ATCQ member)

Bruno Mars & The Time – Jungle Love / The Bird / Let’s Go Crazy (Tribute to Prince)

Pentagonix – ABC (Tribute to The Jacksons 5)

Chance The Rapper & Kirk Franklin – How Great / All We Got

John Legend & Cynthia Erivo – God Only Knows (Memorial to musicians who have died in the past year)

