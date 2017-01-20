Gorillaz is back! «Hallelujah Money»
To εικονικό συγκρότημα Gorillaz επιτέλους έβαλε τέλος στη παρατεταμένη του παύση με την κυκλοφορία του πρώτου τραγουδιού μετά από έξι χρόνια. Το νέο single με τίτλο «Hallelujah Money» είναι πρώτο signle από το νέο άλμπουμ των Gorillaz που περιμένουμε πως και πως.
Το τραγούδι δεν κυκλοφόρησε τυχαία λίγο πριν από την ορκωμοσία του Donald Trump στον Λευκό Οίκο. Θέλει να κάνει ανοιχτή κριτική στο νέο Πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ και τη διάσημη δίψα του για τα χρήματα.
Στο νέο τραγούδι (κυκλοφόρησε και το video cliπ), μαζί με τον Damon Albarn τραγουδάει και ο Άγγλος τραγουδιστής Benjamin Clementine που στο παρελθόν έχει βραβευτεί με το περίφημο Mercury Prize. Το video είναι σε σκηνοθεσία του Ιταλού Giorgio Testi, που στο παρελθόν έχει δουλέψει μαζί με τους Rolling Stones και τους Blur.
Δείτε το video clip του «Hallelujah Money»:
Here is our tree
That primitively grows
When we go to bed
Scare crows from the Far a-East
Come to eat its tender fruits
I have thought that the
Best way to protect our tree
Is by building walls
Walls like unicorns in full glory and galore
Even stronger than the walls of Jericho
Be glad then my friend
That in a few
We shall reap abundantly
What we’d always dreamt of havin
Enough of the starvin
It is love
That is the root of all evil
Not our tree
And thank you my friend
For trusting me
Hallelujah Money
Hallelujah Money
How will we know
When the morning comes
We are still humanz.
How will we know?
How will we dream?
How will we love?
How will we know?
Don’t worry my friend
If this be the end
Then so shall it be
Until we say so
Nothing will move
Ah, don’t worry
It is not against our morals
It’s legally tender
Touch my friend
What the whole world, and whole beasts of nations desire: power
Hallelujah Money
Cross the chemtrail sun
Hallelujah Money