Ο Ed Sheeran κυκλοφορεί ένα νέο τραγούδι από το άλμπουμ Divide. Τη μπαλάντα How Would You Feel (Paean).
Ο Ed Sheeran ετοιμάζεται για την κυκλοφορία του νέου του άλμπουμ «÷ Divide» στις 3 Μαρτίου και μιας και τα pre-orders ξεκίνησαν είπε να κυκλοφορήσει και ένα νέο τραγούδι.
Το «How Would You Feel (Paean)», μια μπαλάντα, που αντανακλά πραγματικά ρομαντικό ύφος του.
Το τραγούδι δεν είναι το τρίτο single του δίσκου, είναι όμως ένα από τα αγαπημένα του Ed που κυκλοφορέι με αφορμή την έναρξη τωv pre-orders.
Ακούστε το:
Από το «Divide» έχουν ήδη κυκλοφορήσει 2 single, τα «Shape Of You» και «Castle On The Hills», που βρίσκονται στη κορφή των charts στο #1 και #2 αντίστοιχα.
[Verse 1]
You are the one, girl
And you know that it’s true
I’m feeling younger
Every time that I’m alone with you
[Pre-Chorus 1]
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we should not ask, but
[Chorus]
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’ll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
[Verse 2]
In the summer
As the lilacs bloom
Blood flows deeper than a river
Every moment that I spend with you
[Pre-Chorus 2]
We were sat upon our best friend’s roof
I had both of my arms around you
Watching the sunrise replace the moon, but
[Chorus]
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’ll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
[Guitar Solo]
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Yeah, we were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we should not ask
[Chorus]
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’ll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too