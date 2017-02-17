Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Verse 1]

You are the one, girl

And you know that it’s true

I’m feeling younger

Every time that I’m alone with you

[Pre-Chorus 1]

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we should not ask, but

[Chorus]

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’ll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

[Verse 2]

In the summer

As the lilacs bloom

Blood flows deeper than a river

Every moment that I spend with you

[Pre-Chorus 2]

We were sat upon our best friend’s roof

I had both of my arms around you

Watching the sunrise replace the moon, but

[Chorus]

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’ll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

[Guitar Solo]

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Yeah, we were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we should not ask

[Chorus]

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’ll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too