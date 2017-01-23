Το video clip του «Castle On The Hill» κάνει πραγματικότητα ο Ed Sheeran.
Ο Ed Sheeran έντυσε με εικόνα ένα από τα δύο καινούρια τραγούδια του!
Το 2017 είναι η χρόνια που επιφύλασσε την πλήρη δισκογραφική επάνοδο του Βρετανού καλλιτέχνη. Οι εκπλήξεις δεν περιορίστηκαν μόνο στην πρόσφατη κυκλοφορία δύο νέων singles, καθώς επικεντρώνονται στην έλευση της τρίτης προσωπικής δισκογραφικής δουλειάς του, δυόμιση έτη μετά το «X» («Multiply»).
Όπως σας ενημερώσαμε πρώτοι, το νέο άλμπουμ του Ed Sheeran τιτλοφορείται «÷» (ουσιαστικά λέγεται «Divide») και έχει προγραμματιστεί να διατεθεί από τις Asylum / Atlantic / Warner στις 3 Μαρτίου.
Στη standard έκδοση δίσκου θα συμπεριληφθούν δεκατρία τραγούδια, με την deluxe να περιέχει τρία επιπλέον.
Ο Ed Sheeran έχει προλογίσει το «Divide» με δύο ολοκαίνουρια singles που αποκαλύφθηκαν ταυτοχρόνως. Το «Shape Of You» και το «Castle On The Hill» εκτίναξαν τον 26χρονο τραγουδιστή στην κορυφή δεκάδων charts ανά την υφήλιο.
«We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill»
Κι ενώ το «Shape Of You» είναι το ένα τραγούδι εκ των δύο που γνωρίζει αυτή τη στιγμή μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία, ο Ed Sheeran τιμά με το «Castle On The Hill» την πόλη όπου μεγάλωσε, το Framlingham στο Suffolk του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.
Το video clip του «Castle On The Hill» που μόλις ήρθε στη δημοσιότητα έχει γυριστεί στην ίδια τοποθεσία, με σκηνοθέτη τον George Belfield. Συμμετέχουν οι σχολικοί φίλοι του Ed Sheeran, αλλά και παιδιά από το λύκειο της περιοχής που υποδύονται τον Ed Sheeran και την παρέα του σε μικρότερη ηλικία.
Όπως και στους στίχους του τραγουδιού, παρομοίως και στο video clip ο Ed Sheeran επισκέπτεται ξανά όλες τις νεανικές αναμνήσεις της εφηβικής περιόδου:
(Verse)
When I was six years old I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down
I was younger then, take me back to when I
(Pre-Chorus)
Found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I’ve not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
(Chorus)
I’m on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to «Tiny Dancer»
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
(Verse)
Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right
But I was younger then, take me back to when
(Pre-Chorus)
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
(Chorus)
I’m on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to «Tiny Dancer»
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
(Bridge)
One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids but lives alone
One’s brother overdosed
One’s already on his second wife
One’s just barely getting by
But these people raised me
And I can’t wait to go home
(Chorus)
And I’m on my way, I still remember
These old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way you make me feel, it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill