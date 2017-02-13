DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay-Z - Shining | Lyrics / Στίχοι

[Intro: DJ Khaled & Beyoncé]

Yeah, yeah

We The Best Music!

I worked my whole life for this one

Yeah

Another one

Yeah

DJ Khaled!

[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)

All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)

Oh, hold on, hold on, baby

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down (down)

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down

Slow me down

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Oooh and I done make ’em act a fool for it

You gon’ need an address when I lose the boy

Ratchet, ratchet, ratchet, you a tool, lil’ boy, oh

Mama say I’m trippin’, daddy say I’m trippin’

Mouth talkin’ dirty but my lips so clean

I’m about it like a bumper car sticker

Better make a smile when you see that bitch pull up (pull up)

[Refrain: Beyoncé]

Money don’t make me happy (make me happy)

And a fella can’t make me fancy (make me fancy)

We smilin’ for a whole ‘nother reason (whole ‘nother reason)

It’s all smiles through all four seasons

[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)

All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)

Oh, hold on

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down (down)

Hold on, don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down

Slow me down, yeah

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

I drop the top out the coupe

They tryna get at me, oooh

They say I’m sweet just like looooooose

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Say yeah, yeah, yeah, uh

Said everything, y’all, uh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Petty, petty, petty, I’ve been winnin’ steady

Yoncé, Yoncé all up on your grill, lil’ boy

Poppin’ off after my thought, yeah boy

Came in ’97, winnin’ 20 years, boy, oh

All of this good, I don’t feel bad for it, yeah

When you see me smile, you can’t be mad at it, yeah

[Refrain: Beyoncé]

Money don’t make me happy (make me happy)

And a fella can’t make me fancy (make me fancy)

We smilin’ for a whole ‘nother reason (whole ‘nother reason)

It’s all smiles through all four seasons

[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)

All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)

Oh, hold on (hold on)

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down (down)

Hold on, don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down

Slow me down, yeah

[Interlude: Beyoncé & Jay Z]

All of this winnin’ (haha)

All of this winnin’

All of this winnin’

All of this winnin’

All of this winnin’

That dance

All of this winnin’

That dance

All of this winnin’

[Bridge: Jay Z, Osunlade, & (DJ Khaled)]

Ayy don’t (don’t) try to (try to) hold me (down) down

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to) hold me down

Just because you say

Things are gonna change

Things are gonna change

Things are gonna change

(Another one)

Make ’em wait

[Verse 3: Jay Z]

One ain’t enough, I need two

That night I mix the Ace with the D’US’

Hit a triple-double in the Garden

I dunk my left wrist like I’m Harden (swish)

Ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes’

The European trucks for the twin babies

Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool (ooooh)

Send him to school in all my jewels

I want a boy and girl, I fight for truth

Whatever God give me, I’m cool

I’ve been winnin’ so long it’s like alchemy

I’ve been playin’ cards with the house money

21 Grammys, I’m a savage nigga

21 Grammys, I’m a savage nigga

I shouldn’t even worry ’bout wack niggas

12 solo albums, all Platinum, nigga

I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right?

I know you ain’t out here talkin’ Summers, right?

I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down

Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?

Plain Patek, been had it

Flooded when I got it from Khaled

That was just a thank you for his last year

Next year he gon’ have to buy a palace, shinin’

[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)

All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind (Losin’ my mind)

Oh, hold on, hold on, baby

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down (down)

Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)

Slow me down

Slow me down, yeah

[Outro: Osunlade & Beyoncé]

Just because you say

Things are gonna change

Things are gonna change

Things are gonna change

All of this money

Slow me down

-ing something’s wrong

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

All of this money, yeah

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough

Isn’t good enough