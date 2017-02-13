Κυκλοφορία εκπληξη μετά τα Grammy 2017. Στο TIDAL κυκλοφόρησε το «Shining», η συνεργασίας Beyonce, Jay-Z και DJ Khaled
Ο DJ Khaled αμέσως μετά το τέλος των Grammy Awards 2017 κυκλοφόρησε ένα τραγούδι έκλπηξη.
Το νέο του τραγούδι ονομάζεται “Shining”, έκανε πρεμιέρα στο TIDAL και το χαρακτηρίζει η συμμετοχή της Beyonce και Jay Z.
H Beyonce τραγουδάει το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του τραγουδιού, ενώ ο Jay ραπάρει μερικές στροφές και αναφέρετε στα δίδυμα που περιμένει με τη σύζυγό του.
“Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool, send him to school in all my jewels”, ακούμε τον Jay να λέει στο τραγούδι.
Αυτό είναι το πρώτο νέο τραγούδι του 2017 τόσο από Beyonce αλλά και από τον Jay.
Ο DJ Khaled ήταν αυτός που άνοιγε το Formation World Tour της Queen Bey.
Ακούστε το:
[Intro: DJ Khaled & Beyoncé]
Yeah, yeah
We The Best Music!
I worked my whole life for this one
Yeah
Another one
Yeah
DJ Khaled!
[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]
Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)
All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)
Oh, hold on, hold on, baby
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down (down)
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down
Slow me down
[Verse 1: Beyoncé]
Oooh and I done make ’em act a fool for it
You gon’ need an address when I lose the boy
Ratchet, ratchet, ratchet, you a tool, lil’ boy, oh
Mama say I’m trippin’, daddy say I’m trippin’
Mouth talkin’ dirty but my lips so clean
I’m about it like a bumper car sticker
Better make a smile when you see that bitch pull up (pull up)
[Refrain: Beyoncé]
Money don’t make me happy (make me happy)
And a fella can’t make me fancy (make me fancy)
We smilin’ for a whole ‘nother reason (whole ‘nother reason)
It’s all smiles through all four seasons
[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]
Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)
All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)
Oh, hold on
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down (down)
Hold on, don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down
Slow me down, yeah
[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
I drop the top out the coupe
They tryna get at me, oooh
They say I’m sweet just like looooooose
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Say yeah, yeah, yeah, uh
Said everything, y’all, uh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Petty, petty, petty, I’ve been winnin’ steady
Yoncé, Yoncé all up on your grill, lil’ boy
Poppin’ off after my thought, yeah boy
Came in ’97, winnin’ 20 years, boy, oh
All of this good, I don’t feel bad for it, yeah
When you see me smile, you can’t be mad at it, yeah
[Refrain: Beyoncé]
Money don’t make me happy (make me happy)
And a fella can’t make me fancy (make me fancy)
We smilin’ for a whole ‘nother reason (whole ‘nother reason)
It’s all smiles through all four seasons
[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]
Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)
All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind, yeah (Losin’ my mind)
Oh, hold on (hold on)
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down (down)
Hold on, don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down
Slow me down, yeah
[Interlude: Beyoncé & Jay Z]
All of this winnin’ (haha)
All of this winnin’
All of this winnin’
All of this winnin’
All of this winnin’
That dance
All of this winnin’
That dance
All of this winnin’
[Bridge: Jay Z, Osunlade, & (DJ Khaled)]
Ayy don’t (don’t) try to (try to) hold me (down) down
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to) hold me down
Just because you say
Things are gonna change
Things are gonna change
Things are gonna change
(Another one)
Make ’em wait
[Verse 3: Jay Z]
One ain’t enough, I need two
That night I mix the Ace with the D’US’
Hit a triple-double in the Garden
I dunk my left wrist like I’m Harden (swish)
Ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes’
The European trucks for the twin babies
Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool (ooooh)
Send him to school in all my jewels
I want a boy and girl, I fight for truth
Whatever God give me, I’m cool
I’ve been winnin’ so long it’s like alchemy
I’ve been playin’ cards with the house money
21 Grammys, I’m a savage nigga
21 Grammys, I’m a savage nigga
I shouldn’t even worry ’bout wack niggas
12 solo albums, all Platinum, nigga
I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right?
I know you ain’t out here talkin’ Summers, right?
I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down
Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?
Plain Patek, been had it
Flooded when I got it from Khaled
That was just a thank you for his last year
Next year he gon’ have to buy a palace, shinin’
[Chorus: Beyoncé & DJ Khaled]
Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah (Shinin’, yeah)
All of this winnin’, I’ve been losin’ my mind (Losin’ my mind)
Oh, hold on, hold on, baby
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down (down)
Don’t (don’t) try to (try to)
Slow me down
Slow me down, yeah
[Outro: Osunlade & Beyoncé]
Just because you say
Things are gonna change
Things are gonna change
Things are gonna change
All of this money
Slow me down
-ing something’s wrong
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
All of this money, yeah
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough
Isn’t good enough