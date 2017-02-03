Νέα μουσική από τους Depeche Mode!
Λίγους μήνες πριν την εμφάνισή τους στην Αθήνα, στις 17 Μαΐου στο Terra Vibe, οι Depeche Mode ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του νέου τους άλμπουμ “Spirit”.
Πρόκειται για το 14ο δίσκο του συγκροτήματος που έρχεται τέσσερα χρόνια μετά το “Delta Machine”, το οποίο έφτασε στην κορυφή σε 12 χώρες από την πρώτη εβδομάδα κυκλοφορίας.
Η δημοφιλής μπάντα συνεργάζεται για πρώτη φορά με τον διάσημο Άγγλο παραγωγό James Ford (Florence and the Machine, Arctic Monkeys κ.ά.).
Πρώτο δείγμα του άλμπουμ είναι το “Where’s The Revolution”, το οποίο περιμένουν οι fans εδώ και μέρες, αφού οι DM έχουν δώσει στη δημοσιότητα teaser μέσα από τις σελίδες τους.
Το “Spirit” θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 17 Μαρτίου από τη Sony Music και τη Feelgood Records.
Ακούστε το τραγούδι:
You’ve been kept down
You’ve been pushed ’round
You’ve been lied to
You’ve been fed truths
Who’s making your decisions
You or your religion
Your government, your countries
You patriotic junkies
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
You’ve been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you’re stupefied
Wear you down until you’re on their side
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Thetrain is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down