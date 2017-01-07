Bebe Rexha – I Got You | Lyrics / Στίχοι

I can see you hurtin’

I’ve been through the same thing

Baby don’t you worry

I got you

I just wanna know you

Tell me all your secrets

Lookin’ like you need it

Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you

Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you

We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah

We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah

We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah

Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah Tell me what you’re thinkin’

Always over thinkin’

I just wanna love you

I got you

Don’t have to be so guarded

Let’s finish what we started

It’s all I ever wanted Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah

We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah

We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah

Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you I’d do the time for you

Tell a lie for you

Yeah, baby, that’s what I’d do

I’d walk the line for you

Take a shot for you

Yeah, baby, that’s what I’d do

Cause I got you

It’s true

I’d die for you

I’d die for you

I got you We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah

We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah

We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah

Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah

Let me be your friend, baby let me in

Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you

Cause I got you, you, oh, you

I got you, I got you

I got…

Παραγωγή: Captain Cuts

Αλμπουμ: All Your Fault