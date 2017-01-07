Bebe Rexha – I Got You | Lyrics / Στίχοι

|I can see you hurtin’
I’ve been through the same thing
Baby don’t you worry
I got you
I just wanna know you
Tell me all your secrets
Lookin’ like you need it
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah
We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah
We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah
Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah
Tell me what you’re thinkin’
Always over thinkin’
I just wanna love you
I got you
Don’t have to be so guarded
Let’s finish what we started
It’s all I ever wanted
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah
We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah
We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah
Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
I’d do the time for you
Tell a lie for you
Yeah, baby, that’s what I’d do
I’d walk the line for you
Take a shot for you
Yeah, baby, that’s what I’d do
Cause I got you
It’s true
I’d die for you
I’d die for you
I got you
We can get high, oh nah, nah, nah
We can get low, oh nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Tell you no lies, oh, nah, nah, nah
We can get lost oh, nah, nah, nah
Take it all off, oh, nah, nah, nah
Let me be your friend, baby let me in
Give it to me all, oh, nah, nah, nah
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
Cause I got you, you, oh, you
I got you, I got you
I got…
|
Παραγωγή: Captain Cuts
Αλμπουμ: All Your Fault